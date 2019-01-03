Lifestyle

WIN | Double tickets to Chippa United-Bloem Celtic PSL match at Sisa Dukashe

By DispatchLIVE - 03 January 2019
You can be one of the fans cheering on Chippa United when they take on Bloemfontein Celtic at Sisa Dukashe Stadium in Mdantsane on Friday night.
Win tickets to the Premier Soccer League match between Chippa United and Bloemfontein Celtic at Sisa Dukashe Stadium in Mdantsane on Friday night.

Daily Dispatch are giving away 200 double tickets (400 tickets) to the PSL encounter.

To win tickets simply tell us who the new assistant coach of the Chippa is?

email your answers and contact details to competitions@dispatch.co.za by 1pm on Friday, 4 January.

Winners will be contacted.

