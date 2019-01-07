Pair plot to help writers tell stories
Friends’ workshops focus on teaching participants to unleash their creativity
Long-time friends Tamaryn Dalldorf and Jen Bryson Moorcroft are sharing their passion for writing with East London residents by offering fun, relaxed and intimate monthly writing workshops, with their third taking place on Friday. Began in November 2018, the workshops aim to encourage aspiring writers to tap into their creativity.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.