Wild Coast gives up its secrets

Researchers examine remains to reveal history of human evolution in SA

A research team led by an American scientist is hoping to uncover how hunter-gatherers lived, ate, evolved and used the land’s resources along the Wild Coast. Begun in 2010, the P5 Project, led by Arizona State University associate research scientist Dr Erich Fisher, sees an international team of over 20 research members including archaeologists, geologists, excavators and students visit Mpondoland for six to eight weeks at a time.