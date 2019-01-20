Lifestyle

Performance purse empty

Festival artists waiting to be paid since November

PREMIUM
By Xolelwa Dwesini - 20 January 2019

Some artists and companies are still waiting to be paid for their services at the Eastern Cape Entertainment Star Awards festival in November.

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Don't be a #TravelHater Baggage
How to Make a Braai Pie
X