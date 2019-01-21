Pastor set to ‘re-fire’ at 84
Well-known EL pastor dedicated his adult life to ministry
More than 60 years after first stepping onto a pulpit for the first time, renowned East London pastor Harold Prince will hang up his clergy coat and step down from full-time ministry next week. While his congregation considers this move retirement, Prince insists he is “re-firing”. If his list of plans is anything to go by, the 84-year-old’s life is only beginning.
