'R8-million stolen from Living Legends fund‚' says acting chair Letta Mbulu

Letta Mbulu‚ veteran singer and chairperson of government's Living Legends Legacy Programme (LLLP)‚ told journalists at a press conference on Monday that R8-million had been stolen from the organisation. The organisation was launched by the Department of Arts and Culture to empower young artists and look after music veterans in the industry.