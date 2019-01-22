‘Dinner and Death’ dished up again
It is not often that audiences are given the task of becoming part of a production, but Dramsoc’s Dinner and Death is a game from the very start – and like any good game – it requires active involvement from willing and strategic players. Likened to a real-life game of Cluedo, the production offers an evening of crime-solving fun, and it is no surprise that this engaging spectacle is back by popular demand and will once again be staged at the Alexander Playhouse from January 31 to February 2 fr...
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.