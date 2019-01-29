Renowned troupe brings shows to East London

‘The Snow Goose’ and ‘Dirt’ are two of their most notable shows

Celebrated South African theatre company, Contagious Theatre, who have showcased their work locally and internationally, will be bringing two productions, The Snow Goose and Dirt to East London audiences for the first time next month. Showing at the Guild Theatre on February 7 and 8 respectively, The Snow Goose and Dirt are two of the company’s most notable productions, with The Snow Goose being nominated for three Naledi Awards and two Fleur du Cap awards since 2015.