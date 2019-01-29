Renowned troupe brings shows to East London
‘The Snow Goose’ and ‘Dirt’ are two of their most notable shows
Celebrated South African theatre company, Contagious Theatre, who have showcased their work locally and internationally, will be bringing two productions, The Snow Goose and Dirt to East London audiences for the first time next month. Showing at the Guild Theatre on February 7 and 8 respectively, The Snow Goose and Dirt are two of the company’s most notable productions, with The Snow Goose being nominated for three Naledi Awards and two Fleur du Cap awards since 2015.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.