Aquarium’s sharks moved to tidal pool
Raggies Zig and Sharko transfer to new habitat after outgrowing tank
The East London Aquarium successfully moved two ragged-tooth sharks from exhibit tanks and into their tidal display pool on Thursday morning.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.