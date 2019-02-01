‘Change the Channel’ recreates TV series hits

Recreating scenes from popular 80s, 90s and 2000s television series, The Arts Theatre’s Valentine’s production aims to have audiences reminiscing and singing along to their favourite show’s theme song. The cabaret-style production, titled Change the Channel, starts at the theatre on February 12 and is designed to provide almost two weeks of nostalgic, light-hearted and family fun entertainment.