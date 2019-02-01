WATCH | Disgruntled workers still wait to be told to pitch up
When 500 East London residents were given employment contracts, they were so elated to no longer be part of the unemployment statistics that some even took out loans for food and transport to work. But five months after signing the contracts with the expanded public works programme, the 500 are yet to report for duty.
