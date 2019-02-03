Lifestyle

WATCH | What do you think of AKA's vosho skills?

By Karishma Thakurdin - 03 February 2019
AKA shows off his dance skills.
Image: AKA/Twitter

This vid of AKA is sure to brighten up your Sunday.

As part of a campaign by Lotto SA, Dr Malinga challenged AKA to do the vosho. 

And, he couldn't turn down a challenge. 

So here's AKA's version of the vosho. 

