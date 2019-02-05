EL dance company set to enthral fans with big top entertainment
Puppets, clowns, aerial artists, a mime and ringmaster will make an appearance in Jo Jackson Dance Company’s newest production, Welcome to the Big Top. Inspired by 1920s circus culture, the show will take audiences into a weird and wonderful world of crazy costumes and dazzling acts, turning the Guild Theatre in East London into a bizarre spectacle.
