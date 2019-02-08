The streets aren't here for Gucci's apology over ‘racist blackface' sweater
Italian fashion giant Gucci has apologised and halted production on a new sweater that many on social media accused of resembling black face. But the streets are still not happy.
Gucci recently released the black wool balaclava which has a slit near the mouth framed in red.
Balaclava knit top by Gucci. Happy Black History Month y’all. pic.twitter.com/HA7sz7xtOQ— Rashida (@fuckrashida) February 6, 2019
From the moment the product dropped, social media users flooded timelines and Gucci's pages criticising it for mimicking the racist practice of light skinned people painting their face to appear black.
It got so bad that Gucci released a statement on Thursday apologising for the offence caused and yanking it off shelves.
Gucci deeply apologizes for the offense caused by the wool balaclava jumper.— gucci (@gucci) February 7, 2019
We consider diversity to be a fundamental value to be fully upheld, respected, and at the forefront of every decision we make.
Full statement below. pic.twitter.com/P2iXL9uOhs
But the streets weren't about to close the door on the error and continued to tweet in outrage at the product.
They called on the company to diversify within and not make "shallow PR apologies", while also calling for a boycott of all the labels products.
The reactions ranged from woke to disgust and humour.
Three things in this tweet:— Qasim Rashid, Esq. (@MuslimIQ) February 7, 2019
1) The $900 Blackface sweater @gucci tried to sell
2) Their faux apology & claim that they value diversity
3) Their executive committee w/o a single POC—let alone Black person
They believe in diverse customers—not diverse leaders
That's NOT diversity pic.twitter.com/1uaaj2wqMq
Why is it impossible for these labels to be fashionable without oppressing minorities? pic.twitter.com/Jz6eXaDwE8— Kurt Wagner (@hoyadaddybb) February 7, 2019
So @gucci puts out a sweater that looks like blackface......— Tariq Nasheed ?? (@tariqnasheed) February 7, 2019
On Black History Month....
And then issues an apology because they didn't know that blackface images are racist.
??♂️ pic.twitter.com/G3HjPTIuuQ
We cancelling Gucci or is that something that only applies to black people who make mistakes? pic.twitter.com/539zb4wYyZ— Tobechi Mlemchukwu (@LongLiveTobe) February 7, 2019
I bet y’all not gone stop wearing Gucci.... this is unacceptable on all levels! African Americans need to make a decision to boycott against them like the Asians did Dolce & Gabbana; get some shit shaking. This dropped on Black History Month too???!?! https://t.co/XZUqJWXlXw— JAHPOPPIN ENT? (@jahpoppin_) February 7, 2019
Ya mad at gucci. But ppl wear these on the regular pic.twitter.com/2P27XWJWxb— Scorpio Gawd (@PrincezzLucyLu) February 7, 2019