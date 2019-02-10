Joka dances way to champs
Wowing judges with three solo routines, dancer Nicole Joka has tapped, sashayed and leapt her way into the Eastern Cape dance team at the South African Championships Of Performing Arts (Sacopa) auditions.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.