East Cape’s Borchards prepares to wow the US

Singer on track to earn her ticket to success

Up-and-coming Eastern Cape artist, Amaron Borchards, is hoping to impress American record labels and agents with her eclectic sound at the Applause Rising Talent Showcase (Arts) taking place in Orlando, Florida in the US in July. Borchards, 22, was selected for the five-day talent convention after a series of auditions, culminating in a performance on the Arts talent showcase stage at the Silverstar Casino in Johannesburg in October last year.