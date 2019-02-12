WATCH | Trevor Noah has the perfect solution for the Gucci 'blackface' debacle
The Daily Show's Trevor Noah has weighed in on the widespread outrage that was sparked by the Gucci sweater, which was labelled "racist" and was likened to 'blackface'.
The comedian shared his disgust over the sweater with fans on Twitter and lashed out over brands' total disregard for black people's feelings.
"Okay, what the f*** Gucci? Why would you make that? Like even as a clothing item, why would make that? Where would you even wear that? Skiing?"
"I'm sick of companies saying, 'this was a powerful learning moment for us...' because they never actually seem to learn," Trevor said.
Gucci recently ended up on the wrong side of fans across the globe after their new black wool balaclava jumper seemingly resembled blackface. People voiced their outrage on social media.
The Italian fashion giant has since apologised and halted production of the sweater.
Trevor made it clear he firmly believes big brands never learn from their mistakes and suggested that they pay black people back for such offences, which will maybe deter them from repeating the mistake.
"You know how they'll really learn? It's if these companies have to pay black people every time they do racist sh** like this. That's what I propose. Every single time they gotta pay black people out. At least that way back people actually get something out of it."
Watch the clip below.