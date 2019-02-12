WATCH | Trevor Noah has the perfect solution for the Gucci 'blackface' debacle

The Daily Show's Trevor Noah has weighed in on the widespread outrage that was sparked by the Gucci sweater, which was labelled "racist" and was likened to 'blackface'.

The comedian shared his disgust over the sweater with fans on Twitter and lashed out over brands' total disregard for black people's feelings.

"Okay, what the f*** Gucci? Why would you make that? Like even as a clothing item, why would make that? Where would you even wear that? Skiing?"

"I'm sick of companies saying, 'this was a powerful learning moment for us...' because they never actually seem to learn," Trevor said.

Gucci recently ended up on the wrong side of fans across the globe after their new black wool balaclava jumper seemingly resembled blackface. People voiced their outrage on social media.

The Italian fashion giant has since apologised and halted production of the sweater.