Is KFC’s Zinger Chutney Burger really that good?

With all the hype and the heat around KFC's latest offering, centred on February - the month of love - and starring the Colonel himself with his sweet new flame, Mrs Balls, we had to find out for ourselves if the new KFC Zinger Chutney Burger lived up to their individual high standards as we watch their relationship unfolding on social media.

We handed out a few burgers to select DispatchLIVE staff under the envious glares of the less fortunate who had to silently watch them eat.

Malibongwe buckled after the first bite. So determined was he to avoid the other ravenous reporters getting their teeth into his meal that he ran out the building to finish it, only to return later with a satisfied smirk and a bulge in his belly.