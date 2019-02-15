You can be Ultimate Performer
Dancers, singers, show-stoppers and stunt-performers will once again have a chance to give the performance of their lives at this year’s PnA Ultimate Performer talent extravaganza in East London. The extravaganza, often an exciting stepping-stone for those hoping to break into performing arts, has attracted scores of entrants over the years.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.