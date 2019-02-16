Pemmy showstopper in fashion stakes at Sopa

“I want to start with the colour pink, it symbolises generosity and love which describes me and I broke it off with silver which is a sign of energy and the feathers that represent life, growth and dance.

“This whole outfit spoke to me and seeing as it is my last Sopa, I wanted something that will end on a high note.

“My dress and hat were done by Petunia, a designer in Gauteng,” she said.

Human settlements MEC Babalo Madikizela’s wife, Zona Kamanga-Madikizela, also turned heads in a yellow dress while her husband complemented her with a brown three-button suit jacket.

“I was dressed by Shabani, a designer based in Vincent,” she said.

“He knew what I wanted and made something which fitted just the idea that I had. I am also grateful that the weather has allowed me to be able to wear this dress.”

Transport MEC Weziwe Tikana kept it simple in a dusty pink chiffon two-piece (skirt an top), accessorised with a grey clutch bag. Health MEC Helen Sauls-August wore a gold and white sari.

ANC MPL Nomvula Ponco looked like she was ready for the Oscars as she wowed in a pink dress with black lace detail.