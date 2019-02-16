Pemmy showstopper in fashion stakes at Sopa
Politicians pulled out all the stops for this year’s State of the Province address as they dressed to the nines.
But as has been the case, the flamboyant public works MEC Pemmy Majodina stole the show with her bright attire and garish electric pink and yellow hat.
Shades of pink was very popular with women while their male counterparts kept it simple in shades of grey, black and brown.
Majodina’s pink chiffon dress and dazzling feather hat turned heads – and she loved every bit of attention she received.
“I want to start with the colour pink, it symbolises generosity and love which describes me and I broke it off with silver which is a sign of energy and the feathers that represent life, growth and dance.
“This whole outfit spoke to me and seeing as it is my last Sopa, I wanted something that will end on a high note.
“My dress and hat were done by Petunia, a designer in Gauteng,” she said.
Human settlements MEC Babalo Madikizela’s wife, Zona Kamanga-Madikizela, also turned heads in a yellow dress while her husband complemented her with a brown three-button suit jacket.
“I was dressed by Shabani, a designer based in Vincent,” she said.
“He knew what I wanted and made something which fitted just the idea that I had. I am also grateful that the weather has allowed me to be able to wear this dress.”
Transport MEC Weziwe Tikana kept it simple in a dusty pink chiffon two-piece (skirt an top), accessorised with a grey clutch bag. Health MEC Helen Sauls-August wore a gold and white sari.
ANC MPL Nomvula Ponco looked like she was ready for the Oscars as she wowed in a pink dress with black lace detail.