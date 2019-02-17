EL entrepreneur honoured at world leadership congress
East London social entrepreneur Bea Hackula attended the Sixth World Women Leadership Congress and awards ceremony in India on Sunday where she was honoured for her influential role in advancing women, the economy and impoverished communities.
