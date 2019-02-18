Turning trauma into compassion
Turning the trauma of losing a child into an initiative to improve the lives of others, Just Breathe founder and former East Londoner Daniel Weber has rounded up 15 close friends and family members who will take on the 2019 Wild Coast Challenge in aid of the Red Cross War Memorial Children’s Hospital in Cape Town.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.