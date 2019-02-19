World’s best restaurant found in Paternoster
A tiny beach restaurant in an isolated South African fishing village was named the best in the world on Monday. Chef Kobus van der Merwe, who did not begin to cook seriously until he was 30, forages every day for ingredients on the wild shore of the Atlantic near his Wolfgat restaurant, where he also makes his own bread and butter.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.