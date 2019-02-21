Cheers! Another harvest for Whittlesea winery
Plans to press the grapes locally rather than rely on Cape Town
Defying the drought, Whittlesea’s Mayime Winery celebrated the start of its fourth successful grape harvest this week.
Defying the drought, Whittlesea’s Mayime Winery celebrated the start of its fourth successful grape harvest this week.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.