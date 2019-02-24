From lawyer to running Africa’s top airport

Pityi-Vokwana flies the Eastern Cape flag high

PREMIUM

She was once a high court lawyer but today Bongiwe Pityi-Vokwana is the woman behind SA’s biggest and busiest port of entry, the OR Tambo International Airport. And at this week’s Air Cargo Africa conference and exhibition it was named the African Airport of the Year for the fourth time. Pityi-Vokwana is the general manager at the airport which boasts a staff of more than 1,300.

