From lawyer to running Africa’s top airport
Pityi-Vokwana flies the Eastern Cape flag high
She was once a high court lawyer but today Bongiwe Pityi-Vokwana is the woman behind SA’s biggest and busiest port of entry, the OR Tambo International Airport. And at this week’s Air Cargo Africa conference and exhibition it was named the African Airport of the Year for the fourth time. Pityi-Vokwana is the general manager at the airport which boasts a staff of more than 1,300.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.