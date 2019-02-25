Mdantsane artist scoops top cash prize at awards

Dyala’s arts centre gets a boost with achievement and flies E Cape flag high

Mdantsane artist Cinga Dyala recently represented the province at the Business and Arts South Africa Awards where she scooped a R50,000 prize to help her advance poetry, storytelling and promoting arts at the Mdantsane Arts Centre.

