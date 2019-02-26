‘Tin Soldier’ ballet to be retold at the Guild Theatre
A steadfast soldier, a graceful ballerina that steals his heart, a jealous jack-in-the-box and the wondrous world of toys – the children’s tale of The Tin Soldier will be told like never before on the Guild Theatre stage. Created by South African choreographer Kirsten Isenberg, the story has been adapted into a full length ballet for the first time, and will be presented by The Joanna Wright School of Ballet in August.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00 .