‘Madam Nji’ to talk in Joburg

PREMIUM

Mthatha-born Yamkela Njingolo has been invited to join a panel of women to speak at the 2019 South African Women’s Entrepreneurs Conference, to be held at The Maslow Hotel in Johannesburg next week. The annual conference aims to support entrepreneurship and create opportunities among women countrywide through support and empowerment.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.