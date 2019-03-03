Ultimate Performers impress the judges in first round
Showcasing impressive dance tricks, angelic voices and intense acting skills, amazing talents kicked off the annual PnA Ultimate Performer with a bang this weekend.
Showcasing impressive dance tricks, angelic voices and intense acting skills, amazing talents kicked off the annual PnA Ultimate Performer with a bang this weekend.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.