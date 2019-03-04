Yanela wins with Buyel’embo designs
An innovative blend of traditional Xhosa wear and contemporary millennial design gave Yanela Mtolo the edge to be selected as one of the 50 emerging creatives at Cape Town’s career-launching Design Indaba.
An innovative blend of traditional Xhosa wear and contemporary millennial design gave Yanela Mtolo the edge to be selected as one of the 50 emerging creatives at Cape Town’s career-launching Design Indaba.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.