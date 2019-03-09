Facebook's privacy move: major pivot or headfake?

Farrell noted that Facebook's pivot comes amid pressure from governments to weed out "hate speech" and other inappropriate content, and in some cases use the social network to spy on its population.

By making more communications private and encrypted, "it makes some kinds of political manipulation harder to carry off at a wide scale," Farrell wrote. "However, it also means, obviously, that government authorities will not be able to see what people are saying to one another."

Farrell argued that Zuckerberg "isn't just changing course because he was pushed. He is also being pulled by new opportunities, which might provide a more politically sustainable business model."

Payments, commerce

Somewhat overlooked in Zuckerberg's announcement was his plan to offer new services on a privacy-focused platform. He proposed to "build more ways for people to interact" with "video chats, groups, stories, businesses, payments, commerce, and ultimately a platform for many other kinds of private services."

Fred Wilson, a venture investor who blogs on the tech sector, called Zuckerberg's announcement a bold effort to "completely reboot the company's business model to position itself to win the next wave in tech."

Zuckerberg told Wired magazine in an interview Wednesday the details of the business model are not yet worked out, while acknowledging that Facebook will collect and store less user data.

"I'm optimistic that we'll build systems that can basically deliver most of the value with a fraction of the amount of data," Zuckerberg said.

Laura Martin, analyst with the financial firm Needham & Co., said Zuckerberg's move is smart because it brings Facebook new revenue streams while limiting its exposure to regulation.