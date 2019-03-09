MyFokMarelize gatecrashes Cape Town Cycle Tour

The teenager who has won worldwide fame in the past 10 days with her starring role in the #MyFokMarelize video will be on the starting line of the Cape Town Cycle Tour on Sunday.

Marelize Horn, 19, and her mother Heidi — who uttered the immortal words after her daughter cycled into a rugby post — have been flown south from their home in Windhoek, Namibia, by event sponsor Pick n Pay, and arrived on Saturday.