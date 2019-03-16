Historic Pig stands firm

Famous Bathurst hotel, eatery and pub has proud service record

For former Johannesburg resident Lucille Came, a visit to the doctor changed her entire life.Already itching for a career change, Came said her husband, a financial consultant, was sitting in a doctor's waiting room eight years ago when he happened to pick up a Country Life magazine. On the back cover was an advert for a hotel for sale in Bathurst.

