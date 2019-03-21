Giorgio Armani designs Italian soccer teams' formal uniforms

The Italian Soccer Federation has signed a four-year deal with Giorgio Armani to design the formal off-field uniforms of the Italian men's national soccer team, the women's national team and the national under-21 team.

Players in Italy's national soccer team will now wear Emporio Armani off-field uniforms, the fashion house explains in a news release. Giorgio Chiellini, Lorenzo Pellegrini, Jorginho, Lorenzo Insigne and their teammates will wear an Emporio Armani suit, shirt and overcoat, as well as shoes, a kit bag, a belt, sunglasses and small leather goods designed by the brand.

"This agreement makes me particularly happy: I am returning to football after my experience with Chelsea and Bayern, and once again I am dressing the Italian national team, as I did for the 1994 World Cup," Armani said.

"I am proud to ... offer our athletes my idea of soft formality and elegant practicality. I have created a wardrobe that is consistent with my vision, designed for athletes who are constantly on the move. It is another way to communicate Italy's sense of style to the world," explains Giorgio Armani.

The Giorgio Armani fashion house has always enjoyed a close relationship with the world of sport, soccer especially. As well as partnering with some of Europe's biggest clubs - such as Chelsea FC - to design uniforms, the brand has also picked sports personalities as ambassadors to front its various clothing lines, including Cristiano Ronaldo, Rafael Nadal and David Beckham.

The Italian men's national team won't be the only ones wearing Giorgio Armani. The country's women's national team and under-21 team will also be getting off-field uniforms designed by the luxury label.