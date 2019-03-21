New series ‘Shadow’ gives Dladla star status
Actor’s internal battles enthrall viewers
The first South African Netflix original series, Shadow, is rocking local and international audiences.
The first South African Netflix original series, Shadow, is rocking local and international audiences.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00 .