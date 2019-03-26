WATCH: One week later, Coconut Kelz's Eskom jokes are STILL causing a fuss

One week after an explosive interview on Eskom Lesego Tlhabi, popularly known as Coconut Kelz, is making lemonade from all the lemons thrown at her by tweeps who don't understand her jokes and satire.

Kelz, who has more than 10,000 twitter followers, is known among those who follow her for posting videos in which she addresses trending and current issues through satire.

Two weeks ago she did an interview with Jane Dutton on eNCA, where they discussed the state of the nation, including corruption and load-shedding.

In the interview, Kelz said she had a direct line to Eskom and load-shedding was a thing done in townships.

"So all the DA members live on this one grid line, it comes from Nkandla actually - thank you Jacob (Zuma) - so we never get load-shed. It is unfortunate because I actually like load-shedding. It is romantic and everything, you can watch movies and you can have candle light. I just don't get it.

"We don't live in the townships, we don't need to have to have load-shedding. It is not a suburban thing."