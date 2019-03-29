Octogenarian tunes up for new album launch

Tsolo gogo proves age is nothing but a number ahead of milestone debut occasion in Cape Town next month

It was while making umqombothi (traditional African beer) on the streets of Nyanga East in Cape Town, that an 85-year-old Tsolo gogo was discovered for her African traditional music talents.

