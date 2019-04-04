Son, mom traversing SA coastline to clean it up
Taking on the largest beach clean-up in SA and already travelling more than 850km along the country’s coastline, Johannesburg-born Stefan Grunke, his three dogs and his mom, Val, of the Coastal Ghost project are in the Eastern Cape this week.
