WATCH | Supermodel Naomi Campbell dances with Cape Town schoolkids
Nelson Mandela's "honorary granddaughter," supermodel Naomi Campbell, is back in SA and bringing smiles to children's faces.
Thank you for letting me dance with you!!! Visiting the children at @amoyofoundation brought me so much joy today ? pic.twitter.com/V9W67RJfrz— Naomi Campbell (@NaomiCampbell) April 10, 2019
Speaking with Suzy Menkes, editor of Vogue International, at the Condé Nast International Luxury Conference in Cape Town on Tuesday, Campbell said: "South Africa's like my second home … it's given me so much, taught me so much and I want to give back to SA and Africa, the continent."
Such a beautiful afternoon spent with the girls at Marian RC School in Matroosfontein, CapeTown today! Thank you @femmeprojects for supporting this visit and bringing much needed sexual education to young girls in school ♥️ your work is invaluable! #NAOMIAFRICA ??♥️♥️ pic.twitter.com/2Olv1OoSJf— Naomi Campbell (@NaomiCampbell) April 9, 2019
While in Cape Town, she visited young girls at Marian RC Secondary School in Matroosfontein, and danced with students at the Amoyo Performing Arts Foundation in Hout Bay.
Campbell told Menkes she wants to change the way people think of Africa, specifically wanting to ensure that women learn skills to be employable and to get "big brands to invest in the infrastructure of Africa".
The fifth annual Luxury Conference, themed the "Nature of Luxury" this year, is being held in Cape Town alongside the African Fashion International fashion week.
The conference launch dinner was held on Tuesday at the Zeitz Museum of Contemporary Art Africa in the V&A Waterfront.