WATCH | Supermodel Naomi Campbell dances with Cape Town schoolkids

Campbell told Menkes she wants to change the way people think of Africa, specifically wanting to ensure that women learn skills to be employable and to get "big brands to invest in the infrastructure of Africa".

The fifth annual Luxury Conference, themed the "Nature of Luxury" this year, is being held in Cape Town alongside the African Fashion International fashion week.

The conference launch dinner was held on Tuesday at the Zeitz Museum of Contemporary Art Africa in the V&A Waterfront.