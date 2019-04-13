Sweet road to success
Daniel’s tasty sugary sculptures give rein to his creativity and sell well too
Making artistic sugary sculptures for the last three years, Daniel Bruce-Alexander has dived head first into the world of sugar art, spending much of his time on his sweet creations.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00 .