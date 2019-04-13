Top cop hands in his badge

Retired Col Kumbaca wore many hats in his 34-year illustrious career

PREMIUM

Colonel Mpumelelo Kumbaca, the Mdantsane station commander who forged working relations with Nasty Boys, Naughty Boys, Niggers and Ten Hundreds – the ruthless street gangs that terrorised communities – and restored law and order in SA’s second biggest township – has retired.

