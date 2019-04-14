Online station reaches milestone
KNR founder Keith Ngesi now ‘heeding God’s call’
What appeared to be a normal sermon during a church service in 2014 turned out to be a lifetime assignment for Keith Ngesi, founder of Keith Ngesi Radio (KNR) who at the time, was the spokesman for Buffalo City Metro.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.