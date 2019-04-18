Gonubie-born star Asemahle aims to have world at her feet
East London-born star Asemahle Malotana,16, will head to the World Championships of Performing Arts in California in July after she scooped several top awards at the South African Championships of Performing Arts (Sacopa) in Gauteng recently.
