Lifestyle

Girl’s poem on bullying grows into notable book

Makhanda pupil feels it was a character-building phase in her life

By Gugu Phandle - 24 April 2019

A 15-year-old high school pupil from Makhanda, who was bullied in primary school, has turned her pain to paper and written a book titled The Bleeding.

This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.

Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00 .

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Ready to vote? 4 questions you never thought to ask
'A whole house, it's gone!' Devastating floods sweep through Durban
X