WATCH LIVE | Debate on role of cultural values

Do cultural values serve as a moral compass in a modern world?

This angle will be carefully dissected at what is likely to be a highly informative Daily Dispatch and National Heritage Council (NHC) dialogue on Wednesday.

With recent incidents involving churches and violence at some schools still fresh in the mind, NHC chief executive, advocate Sonwabile Mancotywa, Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi and Nkosinathi Biko, executive trustee of the Steve Biko Foundation, will debate the topic at the Guild Theatre in East London at 6pm.

“In the dialogue and public engagement, we wish to get the views and reflections and possible interventions of how culture and African tradition, and ultimately heritage, can be restored in contributing to nation-building,” NHC spokesperson Danny Goulkan said.

The dialogue will be centred on how cultural values contribute to shaping societal values