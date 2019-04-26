EL couple’s got the moves to win dance competition
An East London couple, Lionel “Smoke” Constable and girlfriend Larissa Smith, are dancing their way to the top.
An East London couple, Lionel “Smoke” Constable and girlfriend Larissa Smith, are dancing their way to the top.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00 .