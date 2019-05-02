Lifestyle

New R190m lodge to benefit villagers

Joint project includes community, government and private investor

PREMIUM
By Mbali Tanana - 02 May 2019

The construction of the Mkhambathi Lodge, which will be a joint venture between villagers, government and a private investor, is expected to take off in December.

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

CAS dismisses Semenya appeal over IAAF testosterone regulations
CeeBoo sings Stand Up For Love by Destiny's Child
X