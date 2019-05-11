Not short on local flair

Couple’s funky Shweshwe board shorts are masterfully handmade

Nicola Pike had no idea that having her surfer husband nag for a pair of handmade board shorts would bring her back to her passions and be the start of a new, exciting and proudly local venture; the Gquma Surf Apparel brand.

