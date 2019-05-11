Not short on local flair
Couple’s funky Shweshwe board shorts are masterfully handmade
Nicola Pike had no idea that having her surfer husband nag for a pair of handmade board shorts would bring her back to her passions and be the start of a new, exciting and proudly local venture; the Gquma Surf Apparel brand.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00 .