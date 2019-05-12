Entrepreneur’s nifty bags save money and planet
Netting packets can carry a week’s fruit and veggies
A young East London woman has designed an easy, convenient and eco-friendly way of getting customers’ weekly fruit and vegetables from the supermarket to the car.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.