Royal wedding extravaganza
Galaxy of guests, villagers join in three-day event
A joyful three-day royal wedding saw a galaxy of guests witness the joining of the lives of Prince Banzi Tyali – a senior royal of AmaRharhabe kingdom’s ImiNgcangathelo royal house – and journalist Akhona Shwababa.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.